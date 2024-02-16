Zelenskyy, Scholz to cement security pact during Ukrainian leader's visit to Berlin – NTV

Earlier, media reported that the Ukrainian president will sign a security agreement with his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron this week

Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Olaf Scholz (Photo: EPA)

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived in Berlin today, where he met with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in the morning. The publication NTV, citing a spokesman in the German government, reported that the two leaders will sign a bilateral agreement as part of the negotiations at the Federal Chancellery.

According to a representative of the German government, during the negotiations in the Federal Chancellery, "a bilateral agreement on security commitments and long-term support will be signed."

After the press conference, Zelenskyy will meet with the President of Germany, Frank-Walter Steinmeier.

Earlier, Zelenskyy announced that he was going to Europe to hold negotiations with the leaders of the partner states, as well as to speak at the Munich Security Conference.

On Thursday, it was reported that the president will also sign a security agreement with his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron this week.

On February 9, German Chancellor Scholz visited Washington, where he met with American senators and discussed with them further aid to Ukraine. He emphasized that the country needs "all" support to protect itself from Russian aggression.

As noted by NTV, the German chancellor expressed confidence that a decision on new military aid from the United States will be made soon, and added that Europe makes a large contribution to support Ukraine.

Minister of Foreign Affairs in 2014-2019, Pavlo Klimkin considers the German chancellor's visit to Washington to be the most important for Ukraine since the beginning of 2024 because of the prospects for further aid and a signal to Russia that the West can work during the elections as well. Klimkin said that Scholz and his team began to test the leadership role in Europe "with the tips of their fingers."