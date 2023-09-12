Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Tuesday vetoed a bill that would postpone public access to electronic assets declaration for a year, demanding that the access must be renewed now.

In a morning address posted on his Telegram channel, Mr Zelenskyy said that restrictions on e-declarations are unacceptable, and the registers must be opened now.

"The law should be voted on with this key amendment, preferably soon," he added.

Last week, the Verkhovna Rada voted in the second reading for the reinstatement of electronic declaration by officials, but the MPs left the registers of declarations closed for another year as the amendment did not receive the required number of votes.

Following public outcry, the Ukrainian president said that he would consult with the government before adopting or vetoing the bill.

The e-declarations were removed from public access at the outset of Russia’s full-scale invasion, for fear Russia might take advantage of the information to target Ukrainian public officials.

