Zelenskyy appoints Oleksandr Syrskyi as new Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Zelenskyy offered Zaluzhnyi to "continue being on the team," but did not specify in what position

Oleksandr Syrskyi (Photo - Office of the President of Ukraine)

Oleksandr Syrskyi will become the new Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in a video address.

"Starting today, the Armed Forces of Ukraine will be led by a new management team. I want our vision of the war to be unified, both for our warriors in Robotyne or Avdiivka, and in the General Staff and at the Command," the president stated.

He said that today he spoke with brigade generals Andrii Hnatov, Mykhailo Drapatyi, Ihor Skybyuk, and colonels Pavlo Palisa and Vadym Sukharevskyi.

"All of them are considered for leadership positions in the army and will serve under the command of the most experienced Ukrainian commander – a combat commander – Lieutenant General Oleksandr Syrskyi," Zelenskyy said.

Zelenskyy also spoke with generals Moisiuk and Zabrodskyi.

The president said that Syrskyi has successful experience in defense (Kyiv defense operation) and successful experience in offense (Kharkiv operation).



