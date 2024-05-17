Zelenskyy details goals of peace summit: energy security, free navigation, prisoner swap

The Global Peace Summit will be held in Switzerland on June 15-16

Volodymyr Zelenskyy (Photo: Office of the President)

The peace summit, which will be held on June 15-16 in Switzerland, will discuss the energy security of Ukraine, the restoration of free navigation and the exchange of prisoners, announced President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a meeting with journalists, a LIGA.net journalist reports.

According to the Ukrainian leader, following the summit, Ukraine wants to receive a communiqué.

"We want to get energy security, including nuclear security. Because, I believe that everyone is interested here, and this can give us the opportunity to plan for another winter. We want to get free shipping. Any cargo through the Ukrainian sea without risk," Zelenskyy said.

The head of state emphasized that this is also the safety of people in Odesa and in general in the south of the country, because the Russians are attacking the ports.

The president expressed hope that the peace summit will also give impetus to the exchange of prisoners with Russia.

"Regarding the exchange. Where there is the issue of the exchange of prisoners, there is also the return of children. This is, in principle, what we want to get," Zelenskyy concluded.

On April 10, the Swiss Federal Council announced that the Global Peace Summit will be held on June 15-16.

On April 24, Zelenskyy said that Russia wants to disrupt the peace summit and has a plan for doing so.

On May 2, the head of the President's Office, Andriy Yermak, announced that Ukraine would do everything to ensure China's presence at the peace summit. However, Beijing wants the Russian Federation to be there, and Russia's absence is fundamental for Ukraine.