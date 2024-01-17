Zelenskyy on Russia's North Korean missile strikes: Not on the battlefield, crossing "red lines"

The president commented on North Korea supplying missiles to Russia, which were used to strike Kharkiv

Volodymyr Zelenskyy (Screenshot)

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy addressed Russia's use of North Korean missiles during a press conference in Davos, labeling it a breach of "red lines".

When asked about any "red lines" North Korea should avoid crossing, Zelenskyy responded that North Korea provided Russia with over a million artillery shells, benefiting Russia's artillery lacking 155mm Western-caliber ammunition.

Zelenskyy noted that this marked the first step because artillery signifies warfare on the battlefield.

"But there's a second step. These are already the "red lines" because these are missiles. We had a North Korean missile flying towards civilians, and people died. It wasn't on the battlefield, not on the front line. It was directed against civilians," the president stated.