Zelenskyy on Russia's North Korean missile strikes: Not on the battlefield, crossing "red lines"
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy addressed Russia's use of North Korean missiles during a press conference in Davos, labeling it a breach of "red lines".
When asked about any "red lines" North Korea should avoid crossing, Zelenskyy responded that North Korea provided Russia with over a million artillery shells, benefiting Russia's artillery lacking 155mm Western-caliber ammunition.
Zelenskyy noted that this marked the first step because artillery signifies warfare on the battlefield.
"But there's a second step. These are already the "red lines" because these are missiles. We had a North Korean missile flying towards civilians, and people died. It wasn't on the battlefield, not on the front line. It was directed against civilians," the president stated.