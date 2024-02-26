Zelenskyy signs law on demobilization of conscripts

On February 26, 2024, the legislation had been returned with the president's signature

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed the law on the demobilization of conscripted military personnel.

The information about the president's approval of the law on the demobilization of conscripts was published on the Ukrainian parliament's website.

On February 23, the parliament voted overwhelmingly in favor of the law on the demobilization of conscripts. The decision received support from 319 lawmakers.

The document stipulates that after being released into reserve, conscripts can only be mobilized again after 12 months.

