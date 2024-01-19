Zelenskyy acknowledges corruption mistakes in Ukraine, emphasizing his commitment to combat them

The President stated that it is necessary to combat corruption "even in trifles"

The issue of combating corruption in Ukraine during wartime, as acknowledged by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in an interview with Channel 4 News, involves recognizing the existence of "corruption mistakes" and emphasizing his ongoing efforts to address them.

"Corruption is always a problem for all cities, countries, etc. I believe that addressing corruption in Ukraine is very sensitive because when you fight for your European life, future, and independence, you cannot afford even minor corruption issues. Everything is sensitive, you know, everywhere is fire," Zelenskyy said.

He highlighted the highly emotional attitude of Ukrainians towards corruption issues, stressing that there is no room for any corruption mistakes.

"Even if you have them [mistakes], you need to fight against corruption, even in trifles," the Ukrainian leader stated.

Responding affirmatively to the journalist's inquiry about ongoing "corruption mistakes" in Ukraine, Zelenskyy stated, "Certainly." He also emphatically affirmed his commitment to combat them when asked if he is actively addressing the issue.

