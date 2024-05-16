All attention now focused on defense operations, Zelenskyy tells Portuguese PM Montenergro

The Ukrainian leader explained why the international visits were canceled and discussed the upcoming peace summit with the Portuguese premier

Volodymyr Zelenskyy (Photo: Office of the President)

After canceling upcoming foreign visits, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had a phone conversation with Portuguese Prime Minister Luis Montenegro. The parties discussed the situation at the front and the peace summit.

The Ukrainian leader informed the Portuguese premier about the situation at the front and Russia's attempts to expand the war.

"All attention is now focused on our current defense operations and contacts with the military, which made it necessary to postpone all foreign visits," Zelenskyy explained.

He noted that together with the Portuguese official, the Peace Summit was discussed in detail. This event could be "the first step towards the restoration of a just peace" and should take place in Switzerland on June 15-16.

Zelenskyy thanked Montenegro for confirming Portugal's participation and assurances that Lisbon will use its contacts to ensure "maximum international support" for this summit.

In particular, Brazil and a number of African countries – former colonies of the country – belong to Portuguese-speaking countries.

Yesterday, the press service of the president reported that Zelenskyy instructed to postpone all international events with his participation, planned for the coming days. The media reported that visits to Spain and Portugal were planned.

In the early hours of May 10, 2024, the Russian military launched a new wave of offensive on the Kharkiv axis. The Russians tried to break through the Ukrainian defense line under the cover of armored vehicles. The Ukrainian Armed Forces sent reserve units there.

On May 13, the Secretary of the NSDC Lytvynenko stated that Ukraine does not see a direct threat to Kharkiv, however, the Russians have concentrated about 50,000 troops on the border, with more than 30,000 soldiers participating in the assault.

On May 14, Ukraine's spymaster Kyrylo Budanov said that in Kharkiv Oblast, the Defense Forces blocked the Russian units, and now they are trying to drive them out of there.

In the evening of May 14, the General Staff reported that units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine had moved to new positions near Vovchansk and Lukyantsi.

On May 15, the General Staff announced that Russian troops are trying to push back the Ukrainian defenders near Vovchansk, as the Ukrainian troops are clearing the outskirts of the town.