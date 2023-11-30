Zelenskyy urges Scholz and Sunak to bolster Ukraine's skies in face of looming airstrikes

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held telephone conversations with the UK PM Rishi Sunak, as well as with the Federal Chancellor of Germany Olaf Scholz

Volodymyr Zelenskyy (Photo: OP)

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held telephone conversations with the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom Rishi Sunak, as well as with the Federal Chancellor of Germany Olaf Scholz. The politicians discussed further defense support and European integration of Ukraine, the press service of the President's Office reports.

The Ukrainian leader thanked the United Kingdom for its defense and political support, and informed Sunak of the priority needs to increase the defense capabilities of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and strengthen Ukrainian air defense.

Zelenskyy and Sunak also discussed further macro-financial support for Ukraine and coordinated steps ahead of international events.

The President touched upon the issues of Euro-Atlantic integration. During the conversation, the parties noted the importance of the October meeting of advisers on national security and foreign policy in Malta and discussed further steps in the implementation of the Ukrainian Peace Formula, the message says.

Zelenskyy discussed further defense cooperation with the Chancellor of Germany and thanked for the powerful "winter" defense package, including four IRIS-T systems.

"These are the best signals of Germany's unwavering support. I appreciate the fact that all our agreements are being fulfilled," he stressed.

The leaders also discussed the situation on the battlefield and in the Black Sea, in particular regarding the functioning of the "grain corridor" and the efforts needed to further protect civil shipping.

Separately, the president emphasized the importance of ensuring unity within the EU regarding the approval of negotiations on the accession of Ukraine and the allocation of 50 billion euros of aid for the following years.

On June 20, 2023, the European Commission proposed to create a special financing instrument with a volume of about 50 billion euros, which will ensure consistent, predictable support for Ukraine for the period 2024-2027.

On October 27, it was reported that Slovakia is ready to increase its contribution to the EU budget over the next four years by 400 million euros in order for Ukraine to receive an aid package of 50 billion euros, under certain conditions.

On November 10, EU representatives said that the bloc would be able to bypass any Hungarian veto and provide Ukraine with 50 billion euros ($53.4 billion) in aid.

