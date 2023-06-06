Zelenskyy vows to hold Russia ‘strictly accountable’ after Nova Kakhovka dam collapse

A Ukrainian national security and defence council (RNBO) urgent meeting agreed upon "a set of international and security measures" to hold Russia accountable for the collapse of the Nova Kakhovka dam in southern Ukraine.

Subscribe to LIGA.net in English on Twitter

Russia blew up the Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant overnight on Tuesday, leading to the breach of the dam and unleashing floodwater across the downstream area.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Ukraine’s president, posted on Telegram after the RNBO meeting that the plant was blown up from the inside at around 02:50 am.

The meeting was attended by the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Gen. Valerii Zaluzhnyi.

"Nearly 80 settlements are at risk of flooding," Mr Zelenskyy said, adding that evacuation from the areas affected and restoring water supply had been ordered.

"The RNBO meeting agreed upon a set of international and security measures to hold Russia accountable – strictly accountable – for this terrorist act."

Built in 1965, the Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant was the fifth largest in Ukraine, with the capacity of 334.8 MW.

The plant was blown up from the inside overnight on Tuesday, with its dam destroyed, leading to a rapid rise in the water level in the nearby areas.

If you notice a spelling error, select it with the mouse and press Ctrl+Enter.