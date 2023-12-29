Latest Russian barrage involves nearly 110 missiles, as Ukraine's air defenses down most

Russia attacked Ukraine throughout the night until the morning

Photo: Consequences of a rocket hitting the Dnipro Shopping Center

Russia attacked Ukraine with about 110 missiles, half of which were shot down by the Air Defense Forces, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy wrote on social media.

"Today, Russia hit with almost everything it has in its arsenal: Kinzhals, S-300, cruise missiles, UAVs. Strategic bombers launched X-101/X-505. About 110 missiles were fired, most of them were shot down," said the president.

The head of state expressed his condolences to the families of the killed and wished the wounded a speedy recovery.

From night to morning, the Russian military terrorized Ukraine with cruise missiles and attack drones. Explosions rang out in Kyiv, Dnipro, Odesa, Kharkiv, Lviv, Konotop, Zaporizhzhya, and Cherkasy.

In Dnipro, a maternity hospital and a shopping center were hit. Four people were killed and dozens were injured in the city.

Two dead and 18 injured were confirmed in Kyiv.

In Odesa, two people died, 15 were injured, among them two children: 6 and 8 years old.

In Zaporizhzhya, 10 people were injured and a woman died.

A man died in Kharkiv, 11 people were injured.

In Lviv, one person died, 15 were injured.