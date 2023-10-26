Zelenskyy holds war cabinet meeting to hear defense leadership's reports

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy convened a war cabinet, where he heard reports from the heads of the Ministry of Defense, Ukrainian intelligence, the Security Service of Ukraine, and commanders of the Ukrainian army, the head of state's Telegram update reads.

"Reports by Commander-in-Chief Zaluzhnyi, Minister Umyerov, head of Defense Intelligence Budanov and Head of the SBU Malyuk. A plan for further actions with specific terms and calculations, supported by supplies from our partners and our own production. Increasing the capabilities of our defense industry," Zelenskyy wrote.

According to the president, there was also the in-person presence of all commanders on the ground, namely Oleksandr Syrskyi, Oleksandr Tarnavskyi, Andriy Hnatov, Eduard Moskalyov and Yuriy Sodol.

"Their detailed reports on their axes, defensive and offensive actions, special tasks. A frank conversation on the most important topics," the Ukrainian leader said.

The war cabinet is a special format for working with the leaders of the defense sector.

On Monday, Zelenskyy held an important meeting of the Headquarters of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief, at which the situation at the front was discussed exclusively.

In the morning, the military said that the Russian invasion forces were assaulting in the districts of Kupyansk, Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiyivka, Maryinka, Staromayorske and Verbove.

