Zelenskyy approves Zaluzhnyi as Ukraine's ambassador to UK

Valerii Zaluzhnyi (Photo: General Staff)

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has approved the candidacy of former Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valerii Zaluzhnyi for the position of Ambassador of Ukraine to the United Kingdom, as stated on the website of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

"On Thursday, March 7, 2024, the President of Ukraine approved the candidacy of Valerii Zaluzhny for the position of Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Ukraine to the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine has sent the corresponding request for agrément to the British side," the Ministry of Foreign Affairs press release reads.

The Ukrainian Embassy in Britain has been without a head since the summer of 2023.

On February 8, 2024, Zelenskyy dismissed Zaluzhnyi and appointed Oleksandr Syrskyi as the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Zelenskyy offered Zaluzhnyi to "stay on the team," but did not specify in what position.

In 2020, Zaluzhnyi earned a master's degree in International Relations at The National University of Ostroh Academy.

