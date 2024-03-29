Zelenskyy to US: If there is no help, we will retreat step by step

The President said that the Armed Forces of Ukraine need 8,000 artillery shells per day, but they only have 2,000

Volodymyr Zelenskyy (Photo: The Office of the President of Ukraine)

Ukraine will have to retreat "step by step" if the US does not unblock military aid, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in an interview with The Washington Post.

"If there is no U.S. support, it means that we have no air defense, no Patriot missiles, no jammers for electronic warfare, no 155-milimeter artillery rounds. It means we will go back, retreat, step by step, in small steps," he said.

Zelenskyy stated that Ukrainian troops need 8,000 artillery shells daily to defend the front line. However, the Armed Forces of Ukraine have only 2,000 shells. Because of this, they will have to go back, making the front line shorter. Otherwise, the Russians may break through to large cities.

Zelenskyy said the Defense Forces are "trying to find some way not to retreat."

