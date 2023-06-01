Ukraine’s president goes to Moldova for a European leader’s summit

Ukraine’s president arrived in Moldova on Thursday to take part in a summit of the European political community, with the focus on the ‘air defence coalition’ for Ukraine.

"Today we are working in Moldova," Volodymyr Zelenskyy posted on social media, adding that he has "many bilateral meetings" planned.

"We are developing a coalition of fighter jets and offering a coalition of Patriots," he said, referring to the air defence system that has significantly boosted Ukraine’s protection of the skies.

"We are talking about MIM-104 Patriot anti-aircraft missile systems; what makes them special and how they will help in the war against Russia."

His visit’s agenda also includes discussions about Ukraine’s accession to the European Union and NATO, as well as the ‘peace formula’ promoted by Kyiv.

The summit is taking place at the Mimi Castle in the village of Bulboaca, 35 kilometres from Chisinau. It will be attended by about 50 leaders and top officials.

We join forces today at @EPCMoldova to discuss peace & security, energy resilience, climate action, & connectivity in Europe. embraces this opportunity to strengthen the continent's security, stability, & prosperity. Let's shape a better connected and safer #Europe for all. pic.twitter.com/f4TXXBOjm0 — Maia Sandu (@sandumaiamd) June 1, 2023

In recent weeks, Russia has been actively bombarding Kyiv with drones and missiles in the hope of destroying or damaging the Patriot system that protects the capital – so far, to no avail.

