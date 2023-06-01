Ukraine is ready to join NATO, waiting for NATO to be ready, Zelenskyy says

Ukraine stands ready to join the North Atlantic Alliance and is waiting for its readiness, Ukraine’s president Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Thursday.

Speaking in Moldova, where the European Political Community summit is being held, Mr Zelenskyy told reporters that Ukraine needs security guarantees.

"Ukraine is ready to join NATO, we are waiting for NATO to be ready to accept Ukraine," he said, according to NewsMaker.

Mr Zelenskyy also reaffirmed Ukraine’s support for the Moldovan people and thanked them for helping Ukrainian refugees.

He said that with Moldova’s president, Maia Sandu, he had discussed bilateral relations, infrastructure issues, important projects that "we will complete in the near future", and the countries’ future in the EU.

The European Political Community summit is taking place at Mimi Castle in the village of Bulboaca, which is 35 kilometres from Chisinau.

It is being attended by about fifty world leaders and top officials.

Earlier, Ukraine’s president said he would discuss an air defence coalition with US Patriot systems at the summit.

