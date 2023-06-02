RU UA
Zelenskyy asserts Ukraine will not draw any NATO states into current war

02.06.2023, 16:48
Zelenskyy asserts Ukraine will not draw any NATO states into current war - Photo

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reiterated that Ukraine will not drag any NATO countries into the war, stating this at a joint press conference with Estonian President Alar Karis in Kyiv.

Zelenskyy emphasized that Ukraine "is not looking for an alternative to NATO."

He also noted that currently no member of the Alliance is at war with Russia.

"As rational people, we understand that we cannot involve any NATO country in this war. So we also understand that Ukraine cannot join NATO at this time, not because we don't want to but because it's impossible," the president said.

He noted that for now, Ukraine must rely on current security assurances like sanctions, financing and weapons supplies – instead of full NATO membership – until the war ends.

Вадим Ребрина
