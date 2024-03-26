Zelenskyy ousts national security chief, Danilov says he will continue working for Ukraine

President Zelenskyy dismissed Danilov from his post as NSDC Secretary and appointed the head of the Foreign Intelligence Service, Lytvynenko, in his place

Oleksiy Danilov (Photo: LIGA.net/Valentyna Polishchuk)

Former Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine Oleksiy Danilov reacted to his dismissal from the post and said that he would continue to work for Ukraine, writing about it on Facebook.

Danilov wrote, "We have been working and will continue to work for Ukraine and the sake of Ukraine," and thanked President Volodymyr Zelenskyy "for his trust and for the opportunity to be involved in writing the Great History at the moment of the greatest challenge and the greatest uplift."

"The main thing that we must always remember and that I have always professed is not to be afraid, never and of anyone, to go forward and believe in Ukraine, believe in the people of Ukraine," wrote the former NSDC secretary.