Zelenskyy dismisses his parliamentary representative

The reasons for Venislavskyi's dismissal are currently unknown, LIGA.net has asked the parliamentarian for a comment

Fedir Venislavskyi (Photo: OP)

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy dismissed the Servant of the People MP Fedir Venislavskyi from the position of his representative in the Verkhovna Rada. The corresponding decree was published on the website of the head of state.

The document states that Venislavskyi was released from the duties of representing the president in the parliament.

The decree was signed on Thursday, and it enters into force from the moment of publication.

LIGA.net asked for a comment from Venislavskyi to learn about the reasons for the personnel decision and further plans of the lawmaker.