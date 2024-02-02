Zelenskyy: Ukraine receives two more air defense systems. They shoot down everything

The president said that all the details "of course, it is not worth talking publicly, but the systems are what, knocking everything down."

Volodymyr Zelenskyy (Photo: The Office of the President of Ukraine)

President Zelenskyy announced the arrival of two more air defense systems in Ukraine, describing it as the "main news" for February 2nd during his evening address.

He said that while not all details should be publicly disclosed, the systems are capable of shooting down everything.

The president said that these systems are still not enough for the country's full protection but emphasized that Ukraine is working daily towards this goal.

"The main news today is something we've all been eagerly awaiting, for which we've been working at different levels for months," Zelenskyy commented on the acquisition of the air defense systems.

He also stated that international efforts for the coming weeks are currently being prepared, including specific work formats and new support packages for Ukraine.

