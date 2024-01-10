Zelenskyy: It is dangerous for everyone to remain silent now. There will be no day "after Ukraine"

President Zelenskyy believes that any empire is built "on the first fragments after the defeat of freedom". The capture of Ukraine is needed by Russia for this very reason

Volodymyr Zelenskyy (Photo: The Office of the President of Ukraine)

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy believes that it is now dangerous for all countries to stay away from helping Ukraine, because "when everyone helps one – everyone's freedom wins". He made this statement during an address to the Lithuanian people, together with the country's President Gitanas Nausėda.

Zelenskyy believes that if a catastrophic "day after Ukraine" comes, Russia will do everything to make the "day after Moldova" come, and later the "day after the Baltics" and the "day after Poland".

He stated that Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan "already hear that Russia despises their independence", has no respect for the nations of the Caucasus, and has an "overt desire to manipulate everyone".

"It's dangerous for everyone to be quiet now, it's dangerous to stay away or alone. When everyone helps one – everyone's freedom wins," Zelenskyy emphasized and added that this rule has worked repeatedly in history and will work now.

In the president's opinion, any empire is built "on the first fragments after a decisive defeat of freedom". He believes that the capture of Ukraine is needed by Moscow for this very reason.

"We are changing history for the better together. There will be no 'day after Ukraine', there will be a day after the war, there will be a day after Putin," Zelenskyy stated.

He also expressed confidence that the day will come when Russia retreats, although it is currently impossible to name a specific day when this will happen.

"Our freedom will prevail. There will be such a day. The first day after victory – our day," he concluded.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy addressed the Lithuanian people together with the country's president (Photo: EPA)

