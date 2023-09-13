Zelenskyy to meet Polish president amid Ukrainian grain discord

The Ukrainian and Polish presidents, Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Andrzej Duda, will meet in the near future as the two countries are in a spat over the ban on Ukrainian grain imports.

Speaking on Polish radio on Wednesday, Pawel Szrot, the head of the Polish president's office, said the time and place of the presidets' meeting would not be disclosed for security reasons.

"Mr Zelenskyy is the leader of a country at war and under the threat of a terrorist attack from Russia," Mr Szrot said.

The Polish official added that Mr Duda supported the government’s position on extending the Ukrainian grain ban.

"Poland does not need this grain. It is very much needed by countries that are facing starvation as a result of Russia's aggression against Ukraine. It is necessary to facilitate the transfer of Ukrainian grain through Poland to these countries," he said.

In mid-April, the EU’s executive arm and its five members, most notably Poland, agreed to introduce a temporary limitation on the imports of some of Ukraine’s agricultural produce amid concerns that those harm local farmers’ profits.

The ban was extended in June until mid-September with a EUR 100 million financial support package for farmers, and the EU stressed it was not intent on granting another extension.

Earlier this week, Poland confirmed it would unilaterally extend the ban on the imports of the Ukrainian grain.

Later, Ukraine annouced it would submit its grain embargo dispute with Poland to World Trade Organization arbitration proceedings

