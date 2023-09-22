Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Kyiv will liberate Bakhmut and two other cities from Russian occupation as he visited the United States, a key ally in its fight against Russia’s full-scale aggression.

"We will de-occupy Bakhmut. I think that we will de-occupy two more cities," Mr Zelenskyy said during a discussion with US editors in Washington, CNN reports.

"I will not tell you what cities, sorry. And so we have the plan. Very, very comprehensive plan."

Bakhmut, a scene of some of the fiercest fighting of the war in Ukraine, has long been a target for Ukraine after Russian forces claimed control of the city in May following a months-long siege.

Ukraine has been waging a counteroffensive operation since June, focusing on southern and eastern regions.

While its pace has been slower compared to the liberation of the Kharkiv and Kherson regions last year, the current campaign has seen Ukrainian forces liberate 261.7 square kilometres of its territory.

