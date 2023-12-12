Zelenskyy meets with US senators: Friendly and frank conversation

They discussed the military and economic situation in Ukraine and the importance of maintaining US support

Volodymyr Zelenskyy at a meeting with US senators (Photo: Telegram of the President)

During his visit to the USA, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a meeting with the senators of this country.

"A friendly, frank meeting in the U.S. Senate, which is an important confirmation of support for Ukraine in its struggle for independence, freedom and democracy. I told the senators about the current security and economic situation in Ukraine, the importance of maintaining vital American support. I answered questions," the head of state wrote.

Zelenskyy thanked the leaders of both parties in the Senate, Democrat Chuck Schumer and Republican Mitch McConnell, for consolidating bipartisan support for Ukraine and its people.

"Even our Republican colleagues said that we would win this war. If he gets the necessary help, he will win," the leader of the Democrats, who make up the majority in the Senate, commented on Zelenskyy's speech, Voice of America reports.

Zelenskyy told senators that "if he gets help, he can win this war," Schumer emphasized.

"He also made it clear that if we lose, Putin wins. That would be very dangerous for the United States," the Democratic leader said.

Schumer said that the President of Ukraine has made it clear what kind of help he needs.

Zelenskyy outlined what kind of help he needs and how it will help Ukraine win, the American politician noted.

On December 6, 2023, US President Joe Biden appealed to Congress to approve additional funding for assistance to the Armed Forces. He emphasized that Putin will go further if he is not stopped in Ukraine – and then the American military will fight with the Russian.

The White House announced that money for aid to Ukraine will run out by the end of 2023 if the US Congress does not pass a new package.

Zelenskyy is sure that Ukraine will overcome the pause in military aid from the USA.