90 countries confirm participation in Peace Summit

Zelenskyy said he continues to work with leaders for broader representation

Volodymyr Zelenskyy (Photo: Office of the President)

Over 90 countries have confirmed their participation in the Global Peace Summit to be held in Switzerland on June 15-16, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said at a joint briefing with Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez.

Stay updated with the latest news by following us on X (Twitter)

"Currently, 90 countries have confirmed their participation, and we are continuing to work with world leaders for a broader representation," the Ukrainian leader said.

Zelenskyy thanked Sánchez for confirming his participation in the Peace Summit.

"This summit will be the first real opportunity to achieve a just, reliable peace. Not just a pause between Russian strikes, but real peace. At the summit we will see who in the world really believes in international law and is ready to defend it," the President said.

The head of state stressed that any leader "who does not want the continuation of the war and further Russian aggression can demonstrate his true commitment to peace at the summit.

Read also: Zelenskyy: Spain to provide Ukraine with €1 billion in aid this year and €5 billion by 2027