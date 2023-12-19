Ukraine to receive several additional Patriot air defense systems, Zelenskyy says

At the press conference on the results of 2023, the president mentioned several additional Patriot systems that will protect Ukraine this winter

Volodymyr Zelenskyy (Photo: OP)

Ukraine will receive several new Patriot air defense systems this winter, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced at the press conference on the results of 2023 for Ukrainian and foreign media. At the same time, he did not specify the number.

The president said that he and his team recently had an important business trip, as a result of which Ukraine will receive a new aid package, which will include several Patriot systems and NASAMS air defense systems.

"Several – I will not say the number – Patriot systems will protect our state in Ukraine in winter. This is important. I promised not to say the number until they are protected, but I want to thank the partners. Both Patriot and NASAMS, a powerful new package, and this is important," stated Zelenskyy.

On November 13, 2023, German Ambassador to Ukraine Martin Jaeger stated that the country will receive two more IRIS-T systems by the end of the year to protect against Russian attacks in the winter of 2023-2024.

On December 14, Germany handed over the second Patriot air defense system to Ukraine.