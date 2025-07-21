Zelensky appoints 16 new ambassadors – each with specific tasks

The President of Ukraine has completed a lengthy process of selecting diplomats and signed decrees appointing 16 new ambassadors

Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Andriy Sybiga (Photo: t.me/V_Zelenskiy_official)

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed the appointment of 16 new ambassadors of Ukraine. This was announced by the Head of State reported on the official Telegram page.

"Personal tasks and performance evaluation criteria have been defined for everyone," Volodymyr Zelenskyy wrote.

It is noted that after the reports of the military and the Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine on July 21, the President held a meeting with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine By Andriy Sybiga and the Office team.

The presentations were followed by the finalization of the long process of selecting candidates for appointment as ambassadors of Ukraine.

"Today, in the format of a meeting with ambassadors, we will determine the key priorities of Ukrainian diplomacy for the next six months," Zelenskyy summarized.