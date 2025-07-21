Zelensky appoints 16 new ambassadors – each with specific tasks

Zelensky appoints 16 new ambassadors – each with specific taskssupplemented
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed the appointment of 16 new ambassadors of Ukraine. This was announced by the Head of State reported on the official Telegram page.
"Personal tasks and performance evaluation criteria have been defined for everyone," Volodymyr Zelenskyy wrote.
It is noted that after the reports of the military and the Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine on July 21, the President held a meeting with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine By Andriy Sybiga and the Office team.
The presentations were followed by the finalization of the long process of selecting candidates for appointment as ambassadors of Ukraine.
"Today, in the format of a meeting with ambassadors, we will determine the key priorities of Ukrainian diplomacy for the next six months," Zelenskyy summarized.
- On July 11, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Tychyi announced that about 20 Zelensky decrees on the dismissal and appointment of heads of diplomatic missions would be announced at a meeting of ambassadors on July 21. At the same time, the official noted, the process of replacing ambassadors is "quite lengthy".
- on July 17, Zelenskyy supported the candidacy of the former Deputy Prime Minister minister of Justice Olha Stefanishyna as Ambassador to the United Stateshe also appointed her his special envoy to Washington, D.C., while negotiations with the U.S. side are underway.
- on July 20, President Zelensky and Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiga agreed to replace some of the ambassadors.
Comments (1)