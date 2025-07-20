Zelenskyy agreed with Sybiha to replace some ambassadors

In the next six months, Ukraine must achieve results in military assistance, reconstruction and bringing Russia to justice, the president said

Andriy Sybiha (Photo: SERGEY DOLZHENKO/EPA)

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and the Minister of Foreign Affairs Andriy Sybiha agreed to replace some ambassadors. This was stated by the head of state reported after the Minister's report on the start of work on this year's program of the meeting of heads of diplomatic missions.

"We also agreed with the Minister on the decision to replace the heads of some embassies," the President said.

Zelenskyy did not provide any other specifics. Earlier, on July 17, he publicly supported the candidacy of former deputy prime minister and minister of justice Olha Stefanishina as ambassador to the United States and appointed her as his special envoy in Washington, while the agreement with the American side is pending.

As part of this year's meeting ambassadors Sybiha and more than 80 heads of diplomatic missions, Zaporizhzhia and the head of the regional administration Ivan Fedorov discussed what should be the key priorities in working with partner countries.

"Specific elements in the supply of weapons for our soldiers and the development of their production. Specific projects to rebuild and guarantee normal life in Ukrainian cities and villages. Specific legally effective mechanisms to bring Russia to justice and to use Russian assets to protect against Russian aggression," the head of state said.

According to him, Ukraine should achieve "tangible new results, jointly with partners," in these three areas in the next six months.

"Supporting business interaction with Ukraine remains a constant priority. This is one of the indicators by which the effectiveness of our embassies will be assessed: to bring businesses, projects and initiatives to our country that create jobs for our people and a real basis for paying taxes," the president added.