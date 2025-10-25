Zelensky assesses the effect of new sanctions against Russian oil companies

Due to sanctions against Rosneft and Lukoil, Russia may lose up to 70% of its oil exports to India and China

Vladyslav Vlasiuk (Photo: Facebook account of the official)

Russia will potentially lose billions of dollars in revenue as a result of sanctions against its oil giants. This was announced during a telethon by Presidential Commissioner for Sanctions Policy Vladislav Vlasyuk.

He noted that sanctions against Rosneft and Lukoil were imposed by the United Kingdom and the United States. At the same time, the EU imposed restrictions only against the first company.

"This potentially means around $100 billion a year in lost revenue. We expect that if the relevant sanctions restrictions are properly enforced, Russia will lose at least 60-70% of its exports to both India and China," Vlasiuk stated .

This will mean at least $5 billion in monthly revenue loss.

"It's painful, it's a lot. For comparison, Russia is now earning around $10 billion," the official said, adding that this is almost half of the petrodollar revenues.

Vlasyuk emphasized that Ukraine wants more than just sanctions against Rosneft and Lukoil, and that it already has "ideas." He expressed hope that the Americans would not stop at the oil sector, but would also "look into" the financial sector.