Zelensky bought the book "To Kill a Tyrant" at the Book Arsenal – video

Volodymyr Zelenskyy (Photo: ERA/MARTIN DIVISEK)

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy together with First Lady Olena visited the Book Arsenal in Kyiv. One of the books purchased by the head of state was "To Kill a Tyrant. The History of Tyranny from Caesar to Gaddafi", reports Suspilne Kultura .

According to the correspondent, the seller at the counter told Zelensky: "I want you to finish it in Ukrainian.".

"To Kill a Tyrant. The History of Tyranny from Caesar to Gaddafi" is a book by Italian scholar Aldo Andrea Cassi. She analyzes the topic of tyranny and the fight against tyrants from Ancient Greece to the present.

The author explores how the political and legal tradition has addressed the question of removing tyrants, including whether it is possible to do so legally. The book highlights how different eras have shaped their views on the fight against tyranny, and how modern dictators such as Vladimir Putin are giving rise to new tyrant fighters.

The Zelenskyis also bought the following books:

→ "Master of the Ship" by Yuriy Yanovsky;

→ Dear Edward by Ann Napolitano;

→ "Doomsday Weapons" by Yuriy Shcherbak;

→ art book "SKOVORODANCE. A Circle of Happy People".

→ "The Whisperer" by Tamara Nuts of Grain;

In addition, the President and the First Lady were presented with "Lyrics of Mariupol Bomb Shelters" by Oksana Stomina.

"The Book Arsenal started on May 29 and will last until June 1.

