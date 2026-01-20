Zelensky on the European alternative to NATO: Ukraine will be a fundamental contribution

If the EU countries create a NATO-like alliance, Ukraine could become one of the main contributors, as it has combat experience and technology

Volodymyr Zelenskyy (Photo: Valentyna Polishchuk/LIGA.net)

Ukraine is not opposed to joining a new military and political alliance in Europe if it wants to create it as a replacement or alternative to NATO. Ukraine can become a fundamental contribution, President says Volodymyr Zelenskyyanswering questions in the Presidential Office's chat room.

He noted that this was actually a Ukrainian idea and proposal that was voiced in 2025 at an international forum. The President then stated the need to create a unified European Armed Forces against the backdrop of the Russian threat.

Zelenskyy emphasized that the creation of such an alliance does not mean competition with the United States or the destruction of NATO. Europe, as a separate continent, should have its own strong army.

"Ukraine will certainly be one of those fundamental contributions to strengthening such an army – it can be if the leaders support this idea," he said.

The President believes that the European army should consist of at least 3 million people. But not only manpower is important, but also the exchange of technologies. He emphasized that Ukraine currently has experience in war and shares its technologies with partners, and they provide intelligence in exchange.

"Without our experience during the war, some countries would not even know how their weapons really work. Not all of them work very well, but they are reworking them thanks to our processes and our engineers. We help them a lot. Therefore, it is not only the army, it is also the exchange of technologies," Zelensky emphasized.