Politico: Europe can create its own alliance to replace NATO without the US, but with Ukraine

A new power alliance can be created on the basis of a "coalition of the willing"

NATO troops (Illustrative photo: ERA)

Europe sees the "coalition of the willing" as the basis for a new military alliance without the United States, but with Ukraine's possible membership. About this reports Politico, citing European officials.

Europe is concerned about the US President's policy Donald Trump regarding Greenland and threats to impose sanctions on a number of countries. Many consider this a clear and unprovoked "attack" on allies across the Atlantic.

Read also The Battle of Greenland is Europe's last chance to become an architect of a new world order

"I think this is perceived as a step that has gone too far. Europe is being criticized for being weak in the face of Trump. There is some truth in this, but there are also red lines," said an anonymous European diplomat.

Senior European officials increasingly believe that the United States is no longer a reliable trading partner and security ally. Therefore, it is necessary to take "coordinated steps toward a new reality."

Some in Europe find it easy to imagine a future without the United States. In particular, we are talking about countries that are part of the "coalition of the willing" and work with Ukraine without Washington's involvement. These are the EU countries, as well as non-EU states such as the UK and Norway.

It is noted that within the coalition, national security advisors from 35 governments maintain regular contact, often meeting online and in person. According to people familiar with how this group works, the level of trust in it is high.

It is possible that the format of a "coalition of the willing" could potentially become the basis for a new security alliance in an era when the United States no longer supports NATO and European security. The new agreement does not exclude cooperation with the United States, but it also does not take it for granted.

Ukraine is also part of the "coalition of the willing" and is currently the "most militarized" country among them. If we also include the military power of France, Germany, Poland and the United Kingdom, the potential military force of the "coalition of the willing" will be enormous and will include both nuclear and non-nuclear states.