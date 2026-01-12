Lithuania is ready to deploy ground forces, air defense and a ship to support peace in Ukraine

Vilnius is considering the possibility of transferring the ship and engaging troops and air defense to support peace in Ukraine

Gitanas Nauseda (Photo: ERA / Olivier Matthys)

Lithuania has reaffirmed its readiness to support Ukraine within the framework of future security guarantees, including ground forces, air defense and maritime capabilities. About said president of Lithuania Gitanas Nauseda in an interview with the national broadcaster LRT.

"It is important to understand that peacekeeping must be ensured in all domains – at sea, on land and in the air. And the participation of different countries, we must admit, is far from equal: some are ready to give more, others less. Lithuania, given its size and capabilities, makes a very tangible contribution," he said.

The Lithuanian military will arrive not to conduct combat operations, but to maintain security. However, no specific decisions have been made yet.

Lithuania is ready to contribute ground forces and air defense. At the same time, the country cannot provide Patriot systems because it does not have them in service. The issue of possible provision of NASAMS systems is currently premature.

As for specific ground units, the President emphasized that the final composition and number of troops will be specified. Everything will depend on Ukraine's needs and the contribution of other partners.

A ship may also be among the help.

"This is a ship, but I repeat once again: it is too early to specify all this, because even at this meeting of the "coalition of the willing" details on specific means have not yet been discussed. They will appear later, because now the work is waiting for the chiefs of staff, who will continue the discussion," he said.

According to Nausėda, the possible configuration of Lithuania's participation may change depending on what capabilities other countries will be willing to provide in a larger or smaller amount.

"The position of the Americans is as follows: they state that they are approaching a peace agreement, but I remain cautious, because we have repeatedly talked about approaching, after which there was a rollback again. Therefore, today it is premature to talk about peace and the fact that it may come in the coming weeks," the President noted.