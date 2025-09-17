Zelensky: Putin must feel that his intention to continue the war will mean pain for Russia

According to the Ukrainian leader, if Russia is not in pain, it is at war, so it is necessary to increase pressure

Volodymyr Zelenskyy (Photo: Office of the President)

The Russian dictator Vladimir Putin must feel that his intention to continue the war, to continue strikes, and in particular to transfer destabilization to Poland and Romania, will mean pain for Russia. This is what President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said during the a joint press conference with the President of the European Parliament By Roberta Mezzola.

According to Zelenskyy, this requires increased economic, political and other pressure on Russia.

He noted that Ukraine expects the adoption of the 19th package of EU sanctions, which should cover Russian energy resources, trade infrastructure, the banking sector and sanctions circumvention schemes.

"If Russia is not in pain, it is at war. They need to experience greater economic, greater political and other losses so that we can finally get closer to peace," he said.

The President also emphasized the importance of the United States' support for similar sanctions.