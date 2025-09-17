Zelensky: Putin must feel that his intention to continue the war will mean pain for Russia
The Russian dictator Vladimir Putin must feel that his intention to continue the war, to continue strikes, and in particular to transfer destabilization to Poland and Romania, will mean pain for Russia. This is what President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said during the a joint press conference with the President of the European Parliament By Roberta Mezzola.
According to Zelenskyy, this requires increased economic, political and other pressure on Russia.
He noted that Ukraine expects the adoption of the 19th package of EU sanctions, which should cover Russian energy resources, trade infrastructure, the banking sector and sanctions circumvention schemes.
"If Russia is not in pain, it is at war. They need to experience greater economic, greater political and other losses so that we can finally get closer to peace," he said.
The President also emphasized the importance of the United States' support for similar sanctions.
- on September 9, 2025, Trump called on the European Union to impose tariffs of up to 100% against China and India in order to increase pressure on Russia and Putin.
- on September 13, the US president said that ready to implement serious sanctions against Russia when all NATO countries agree and start doing the same and when the Allies stop buying oil from Russia.
- on September 16, Politico wrote that the 19th package of EU sanctions against Russia withdrawn from the agenda Committee of Permanent Representatives of the EU (Coreper II).
