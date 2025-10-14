Zelensky replaced the first deputy secretary of the National Security and Defense Council

The President dismissed Ruslan Khomchak from the post of First Deputy Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council, he had held this position for more than four years

Ruslan Khomchak (Photo: General Staff)

The Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Rustem Umerov has a new first deputy. The relevant decrees were signed on Tuesday, October 14, by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Thus, by Decree #779/2025, the President dismissed Colonel General Ruslan Khomchak from the post of First Deputy Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council. He had held this position since July 2021.

Instead, by decree #780/2025 Zelensky appointed Yevhen Ostriansky as Umerov's first deputy.

"To appoint Yevhen Viktorovych Ostryansky as the First Deputy Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine," the document says.

He holds the rank of Major General. Since May 24, 2025, Ostrianskyi has served as Deputy Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

On September 8, it was reported that Zelenskyy had appointed former government official Aloyan as deputy secretary of the National Security and Defense Council.