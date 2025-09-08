Zelenskyy appoints new deputy secretary of the National Security and Defense Council

Former top official of the Ministry of Strategic Industries Aloyan gets new position

Volodymyr Zelenskyy (Photo: Office of the President)

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy appointed former government official David Aloyan as deputy secretary of the National Security and Defense Council under Rustem Umerov. The relevant decree appeared on the President's website.

Earlier, in April 2025, Aloyan was appointed deputy on European integration to then minister of Strategic Industries Herman Smetanin.

During the July reset of the government, the Ministry of Strategic Industries was joined to the Ministry of Defense.

Aloyan has not yet commented on his new appointment. In August, after four months of work at the Ministry of Strategic Industries, he wrote that "new tasks are ahead in a new role".

At the same time, he pointed out that since the beginning of 2025, the Ministry, among other things, has managed to attract more than $4 billion in investment in arms production through a number of mechanisms.