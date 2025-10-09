Zelensky tells what provocations Russia is preparing in connection with the exchange of prisoners

The occupiers want to force prisoners to record their appeals, saying that the Ukrainian authorities do not take them away, the president said

Volodymyr Zelenskyy (Photo: Office of the President)

Data from the Foreign Intelligence Service indicate that Russia is preparing provocations in connection with the prisoner exchange. This was announced at a meeting with journalists by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, according to Ukrinform.

According to the head of state, Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Rustem Umerov is holding "difficult negotiations" with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's aide Vladimir Medinsky on another prisoner exchange. But intelligence has information that the occupiers are preparing provocations.

"They [the Russians] want to fill the lists with Ukrainians only from their side, despite our request. And we know that they want to bring some prisoners to Belarus, to force them to record video messages to their parents, as if the Ukrainian authorities are not taking them away: take us away, here we are in Belarus, take us away. Such Russian provocations are being prepared," Zelensky said.

The President called it an attempt to put pressure on Ukraine. He added that Ukraine is doing everything to ensure that all previous agreements on exchanges are implemented.

"And we were talking about different stages of exchanges. We are working to bring all our people back home," the president continued.