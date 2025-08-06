Russian Federation launches fake "appeal" allegedly from Ukrainian prisoners to discredit exchanges

By doing so, the occupiers want to undermine confidence in the official institutions of Ukraine and discredit the mechanisms of prisoner exchange, the NSDC Center noted

Ukrainian defenders during the exchange of prisoners on July 4 (Illustrative photo: Volodymyr Zelenskyy's Telegram)

Russians have launched a fake "appeal" allegedly on behalf of Ukrainian prisoners of war to discredit the exchange process. About it reported at the Center for Countering Disinformation at the National Security and Defense Council.

The "appeal" circulated by the occupiers refers to the alleged "exclusion of individuals from the exchange lists" and the unwillingness to return them.

Screenshot: Center for Countering Disinformation

The Center denied this information: "Ukraine insists on an exchange on the principle of "all for all". Russia is trying to discredit the process and avoid this format of prisoner exchange."

The agency noted that such a fake is another step of Russian propaganda to undermine confidence in Ukraine's official institutions and discredit the mechanisms of prisoner exchange.