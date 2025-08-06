Russian Federation launches fake "appeal" allegedly from Ukrainian prisoners to discredit exchanges
Russians have launched a fake "appeal" allegedly on behalf of Ukrainian prisoners of war to discredit the exchange process. About it reported at the Center for Countering Disinformation at the National Security and Defense Council.
The "appeal" circulated by the occupiers refers to the alleged "exclusion of individuals from the exchange lists" and the unwillingness to return them.
The Center denied this information: "Ukraine insists on an exchange on the principle of "all for all". Russia is trying to discredit the process and avoid this format of prisoner exchange."
The agency noted that such a fake is another step of Russian propaganda to undermine confidence in Ukraine's official institutions and discredit the mechanisms of prisoner exchange.
- In June, after the Istanbul agreements, Russia resorted to provocations before the exchange of bodies of the deceased. In the end, the process of body exchange has begun.
- In August, the occupiers launched a fake that Kyiv allegedly does not take its own citizens, including prisoners of war and former prisoners, from neutral territory on the border with Georgia.
- On August 3, Zelenskyy said that work continues on the lists in preparation for a new prisoner exchange. At the moment, the last, ninth stage of such exchanges was held on July 23.
