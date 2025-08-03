Zelenskyy stated that work is underway on the lists of Ukrainians for the new exchange

A meeting was held regarding the implementation of the agreements reached during the negotiations with Russia in Istanbul

Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Rustem Umerov, and Andriy Yermak (Photo: Zelenskyy's Telegram)

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that, as part of the preparations for the new exchange, which had been agreed upon with the Russian side, work was underway on the lists. He said this...wrote on Telegram, following a meeting with the Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine By Rustem Umerov and the head of the Office by Andriy Yermak.

As the president reported, the meeting discussed the negotiation track, specifically the implementation of the agreements reached in Istanbul, and the preparation for a new meeting.

"Among the key issues is the continuation of prisoner exchanges. There is an agreement on the exchange of 1200 people, and work is underway on the lists," Zelenskyy wrote.

He added that Ukraine is working to unblock the return of Ukrainian civilians.

"We are clarifying the details for each surname," he said.

At the meeting, Ummerov reported on communication with the Russian representative, and Yermak reported on interaction with partners, including the United States, who are helping Ukrainian diplomacy, as well as on efforts to return children who were kidnapped and taken to Russia.