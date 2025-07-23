The President stated that the Ukrainian authorities are determined to continue working to release Ukrainians from Russian captivity.

Exchange of prisoners (Photo: t.me/V_Zelenskiy_official)

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that preparations for a new stage of prisoner exchange are underway on July 23, lasting the entire day. This was announced by the head of state. told explained narrated related described detailed recounted detailed account detailed explanation detailed description detailed account of detailed explanation of detailed description of detailed account of the detailed explanation of the detailed description of the in an evening video address.

"We are waiting for our people to come home. It is very important that, despite all the difficulties, Ukrainians are returning home. And we are conducting checks for each surname, looking for all the information," Zelensky said.

According to him, there have already been many cases when the guys were on the lists of missing persons, but the Ukrainian authorities found them in captivity.

The President also noted that meetings between the Ukrainian team and the Turkish side are currently underway in Turkey.

"Regarding the start with the Turkish side in Ankara: key security issues that are so important for our countries. Hourly reports. We hope that today's further opportunity at the meeting with the Russian side in Istanbul – the opportunity to take the right steps – will not be wasted," the head of state said.

According to him, the Ukrainian authorities are determined to continue working to free Ukrainians from Russian captivity, to return Ukrainian children, and to achieve a real ceasefire.

"The priority is preparing for the leaders' meeting, and our delegation has the necessary strength for this – directives to discuss key issues," the president said.

It is known that the Ukrainian and Russian delegations met on July 23. arrived to the Ciragan Palace in Istanbul for negotiations. It is currently unknown how long the negotiations will last. According to preliminary information, they were scheduled to begin at 7:00 PM.

Before that, representatives of Ukraine have already met with the President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.