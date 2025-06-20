Ukraine returns wounded and seriously ill Bizah soldiers from captivity – photo
Ukraine has returned seriously wounded and seriously ill defenders from Russian captivity. Most of them had been in captivity for more than two years, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.
The Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War said that the exchange phase took place in accordance with the agreements reached in Istanbul.
The soldiers who were returned had serious injuries and significant health problems: epilepsy, hypertension, ischemic heart disease, vision problems, musculoskeletal diseases, hernias, and chronic digestive diseases. Many of the liberated soldiers were diagnosed with weight loss.
In particular, representatives of the Navy, Land Forces, Terroir Defense, Airborne Assault Forces, Unmanned Systems Forces, as well as the Border Guard and National Guard have returned. All those released today belong to the ranks of soldiers and non-commissioned officers.
Also among those released are the defenders of Mariupol, who had been held captive since 2022.
The defenders will be taken to hospitals for examination and treatment, provided with necessary assistance, have their documents restored, and paid the appropriate financial support for their time in captivity.
"The exchange process in accordance with the Istanbul Agreements is ongoing. The exact number of released persons will be announced after all stages of the exchange are completed," the Coordshab noted.
- The exchange process began on June 9. Then the first group of wounded, seriously ill, and under 25 years old were able to return home.
- On June 10 , the second stage of the prisoner exchange took place, during which the wounded soldiers returned.
- On June 12 , another stage of the return of soldiers with serious injuries and illnesses took place.
- On June 14, the fourth exchange of prisoners of war in a week was held.
- On May 19, the fifth exchange of seriously ill prisoners of war took place .