Ukraine returns another group of seriously ill defenders from captivity – photo

Most of those who returned had been in captivity since 2022, said Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Prisoner exchange (Photo: Volodymyr Zelenskyy's Telegram channel)

On Thursday, June 19, Ukraine and Russia conducted a new prisoner exchange, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced.

According to the head of state, soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the National Guard, and the State Border Service have returned home. Most of them have been in captivity since 2022.

It was possible to exchange defenders of Ukraine who fought in Donetsk, Zaporizhia, Luhansk, Kharkiv, Kyiv, Sumy, and Chernihiv regions.

Photo: Vladimir Zelenskyy's Telegram channel

Photo: Vladimir Zelenskyy's Telegram channel

Photo: Vladimir Zelenskyy's Telegram channel

Photo: Vladimir Zelenskyy's Telegram channel

Photo: Vladimir Zelenskyy's Telegram channel

The Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War clarified that a group of seriously ill defenders was released from captivity. The exchange took place within the framework of the Istanbul Agreements.

Every released soldier has serious medical diagnoses and illnesses resulting from their injuries and captivity. Many have significant weight loss, dystrophy, ulcers, vision problems, musculoskeletal diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and digestive problems.

The Coordination Headquarters noted that a significant part of them were captured during the defense of Mariupol. All the defenders liberated today are privates and non-commissioned officers.

Photo: Coordination Headquarters

Photo: Coordination Headquarters

Photo: Coordination Headquarters

Photo: Coordination Headquarters

Photo: Coordination Headquarters