The DIU said Russia is delaying prisoner exchanges and explained how

Exchange of combined forces (Photo: SBU)

Russia keeps delaying the process of exchanging prisoners with Ukraine and creating obstacles. This was reported by Andriy Yusov, a representative of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine, during a telethon.

According to him, virtually every stage of the exchange is accompanied by information attacks, disinformation, intensification of the work of Russian special services and attempts to influence the families of Ukrainian prisoners of war.

"Today's stage is no exception. This can be easily monitored in the information sphere of Russian propaganda. But the main thing is that, despite this, we have a positive result today," Yusov said .

He added that work is already underway on further steps and implementation of the agreements reached in Istanbul.