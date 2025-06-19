The DIU said Russia is delaying prisoner exchanges and explained how
Russia keeps delaying the process of exchanging prisoners with Ukraine and creating obstacles. This was reported by Andriy Yusov, a representative of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine, during a telethon.
According to him, virtually every stage of the exchange is accompanied by information attacks, disinformation, intensification of the work of Russian special services and attempts to influence the families of Ukrainian prisoners of war.
"Today's stage is no exception. This can be easily monitored in the information sphere of Russian propaganda. But the main thing is that, despite this, we have a positive result today," Yusov said .
He added that work is already underway on further steps and implementation of the agreements reached in Istanbul.
- Ukraine and Russia agreed to exchange prisoners of war and bodies of the dead during talks in Istanbul on June 2. The process began on June 9. Then the first group of wounded was returned home, seriously ill and under 25 years of age.
- On June 10, the second stage of the prisoner exchange took place, , in which wounded soldiers returned.
- On June 12, the next stage of the return of military with with serious injuries and illnesses.
- On June 14, the fourth exchange of prisoners of war in a week took place.
- On June 19, Ukraine returned another group of seriously ill defenders from captivity.