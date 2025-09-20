Ukraine agrees with Russia to exchange 1000 prisoners – Zelensky

Prisoner exchange (Photo: Coordination Center)

Ukraine is preparing lists to return 1000 people from captivity. This was announced by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a meeting with journalists, transmits Public.

According to the head of state, Defense Minister Rustem Umerov is in constant contact with an aide to the Russian dictator Vladimir Medinsky.

"I spoke with Medynsky about the exchange of Rustem – they are in contact. We want to take 1000 people, we are working on the lists," Zelensky said.

During the conversation with journalists, the President also commented on the state of bilateral negotiations with Russia.

According to him, the Ukrainian side is ready for a meeting even in the near future, but the conversation itself is meaningless without concrete results.

"We are well aware of their documents and proposals, and they are also familiar with ours. If we just meet without moving forward, it will only benefit Russia, but it will not bring us closer to peace," he emphasized.

Zelenskyy noted that Moscow has repeatedly violated agreements reached during previous meetings.

As an example, he cited cases where the parties agreed not only on the exchange of prisoners, but also on further steps in negotiations between the leaders.

As a result, only the exchange was implemented, and Russia postponed other agreements, inventing new "technical" reasons for delaying the process.

The President added that in parallel, Moscow is trying to build its own negotiating lines with the United States and China.