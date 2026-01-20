Zelensky: The work of the Air Force on the "Shahed" is unsatisfactory
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy criticized the work of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in countering the "Shahed". About this it says in the President's evening video address.
He said he had held a meeting on the situation in the regions after the Russian shelling. The president called the situation in Kyiv the most difficult. The head of state added that in the morning there was a hit by the "Shahed" on an energy facility in the region.
"The work of the Air Force on the Shahed is unsatisfactory. There are interceptors, many forces are involved – mobile fire groups, F-16s," Zelenskyy said.
He believes that the organization of the Air Force should be different. The President discussed this situation with the new Defense Minister Mikhail Fedorov.
"There will be conclusions," Zelenskyy emphasized.
- On January 19, Zelenskyy said that as a new deputy Pavlo Yelizarov (call sign Lazar) will become the commander of the Air Force. He will be in charge of the small air defense system.
- On January 20, President reported a deficit interceptor operators. At the same time, he said that Ukraine produces up to 1,000 units per day.
