Zelensky: The work of the Air Force on the "Shahed" is unsatisfactory

The President believes that the organization of the Air Force should be different. He discussed this situation with the Minister of Defense

Volodymyr Zelenskyy (Photo: Office of the President)

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy criticized the work of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in countering the "Shahed". About this it says in the President's evening video address.

He said he had held a meeting on the situation in the regions after the Russian shelling. The president called the situation in Kyiv the most difficult. The head of state added that in the morning there was a hit by the "Shahed" on an energy facility in the region.

"The work of the Air Force on the Shahed is unsatisfactory. There are interceptors, many forces are involved – mobile fire groups, F-16s," Zelenskyy said.

He believes that the organization of the Air Force should be different. The President discussed this situation with the new Defense Minister Mikhail Fedorov.

"There will be conclusions," Zelenskyy emphasized.