Zelensky: Trump now trusts me more on the front than Putin

The president of Ukraine said that the US leader gradually realized that the dictator was sharing information with him that was far from the truth

Donald Trump and Volodymyr Zelenskyy during their meeting on August 18 (Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine)

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that now the head of the US Donald Trump trusts him more on the situation at the front than the Russian dictator Vladimir Putin. The Ukrainian politician said this after meeting with his American counterpart.

"And before my dialog with him [Trump], he had this relationship [with Putin]. I don't know what they are based on, but in any case, he [the US president] has them," the head of state said.

According to the president, this is why Trump trusted Putin when he shared with him data on "the situation in Ukraine in one day, one week, one month, and other fairy tales that they [the Russians] are occupying our entire Donbas or the Eastern part or other parts that we control."

However, Zelenskyy added, Trump then "returned" to him in phone calls and communication.

"He [the US president] always said, back in the fall, that they [the Russians] were occupying something, and we had to react somehow. And then gradually he realized that Putin was just sharing some information that was far from the truth on the battlefield. Now he trusts me much more, because the information that my intelligence has is shared with our partners," the Ukrainian leader summarized.