Zelenskyy wants to know Trump's peace plan if it exists, ready to meet

The President stated that the 45th US leader should publicly present his plan to end the Russian-Ukrainian war

Volodymyr Zelenskyy (Photo: ERA/Alessandro Della Valle)

In an interview with Bloomberg, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy expressed his desire to know the details of former US President Donald Trump's peace plan for Ukraine.

Stay updated with the latest news by following us on X (Twitter)

The Ukrainian President insists that Trump should voice his vision for ending the war, and is potentially ready to meet with him.

"If Trump knows how to finish this war, he should tell us today... If there are risks to Ukrainian independence, if we lose statehood – we want to be ready for this, we want to know," Zelenskyy said.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy tells @BloombergTV Donald Trump should come forward with his plan to quickly end the war with Russia, warning that any proposal must avoid violating the nation's sovereignty https://t.co/GeByOh6x5L pic.twitter.com/VQKchCFtyO — Bloomberg (@business) July 3, 2024

On June 25, Reuters reported that two of Trump's advisers presented a peace plan for Ukraine. It suggests that if elected US President, Trump could stop providing military aid to Ukraine if it refuses negotiations. Meanwhile, Moscow would be warned that any refusal to negotiate would lead to increased support for Kyiv.

During peace talks, a ceasefire based on existing lines of contact was envisioned. In addition to continuing military aid, the advisers' plan also proposes forcing Russia to negotiate by promising Ukraine NATO membership.

White House spokesperson John Kirby later expressed skepticism about this peace plan.

Read also: Zelenskyy's office on his reaction to Orban's ceasefire proposal: Listened, but presented own view