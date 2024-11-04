Zelenskyy: 11,000 North Korean troops now in Russia's Kursk region

Zelenskyy noted that the response from partners is not increasing

Volodymyr Zelenskyy (Photo by Office of the President of Ukraine)

Russia has deployed around 11,000 North Korean troops to the Kursk region, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported in his nightly video address.

He said that on Monday, November 4, he received briefings from the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Oleksandr Syrskyi, Chief of the General Staff Anatolii Barhylevych, and Defense Minister Rustem Umerov.

"The current combat situation across all fronts was discussed, with particular attention, of course, to the Donetsk directions. Although we are also seeing Russian activity in the south of Ukraine. The Defense Forces must ensure a response," Zelenskyy said.

He added that the ongoing Kursk operation, which has lasted nearly three months, was discussed separately. Ukrainian forces are maintaining a "sanitary zone" in designated areas near the state border.

"It is essential to recognize the significance of this operation – Kursk operation – in replenishing our "exchange fund." It helped a lot to liberate our people from Russian captivity," the president stated.

Zelenskyy also highlighted a specific intelligence report from the Defense Intelligence of Ukraine and the Foreign Intelligence Service regarding the presence of North Korean soldiers in Russia.

"There are already 11,000 of them in the Kursk region. We are seeing an increase in North Koreans but, unfortunately, not an increase in our partners’ response," Zelenskyy said.