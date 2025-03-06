Zelenskyy after Macron's speech: Peace cannot mean capitulation or disintegration of Ukraine

In his speech, Macron spoke about the Russian threat to both Ukraine and the whole of Europe, and also commented on the new US rhetoric. Zelenskyy supported his counterpart

Volodymyr Zelenskyy (Photo: EPA / Olivier Matthys)

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy thanked French President Emmanuel Macron for his “clear vision” and joint efforts toward peace, posting on X after Macron’s national address on the Russia-Ukraine war and Moscow’s threats.

Zelenskyy emphasized that peace must be real, not just a word: it cannot mean Ukraine’s capitulation or collapse.

“It must be just, reliable, and lasting, and this can only be achieved through strong and long-term security guarantees — for Ukraine, Europe, and the entire world. We deeply appreciate the leadership and efforts of all those supporting Ukraine and strengthening Europe’s defense capabilities,” he wrote.

He said he looks forward to working together on peace steps in the coming days.

In his address, Macron noted the United States has scaled back support for Ukraine and imposed tariffs on European goods.

He added that France and other European nations will boost defense spending and keep aiding Ukraine. Next week, European military chiefs will meet in Paris to discuss the war.

Macron hopes Europe can persuade U.S. President Donald Trump to “stand with us,” but unprecedented decisions, unseen in decades, are needed now, he added.

On March 5, Western media and CIA Director John Radcliffe reported the U.S. halted weapon shipments and intelligence sharing with Ukraine.

Still, Ukraine and the United States agreed to a team meeting soon, with Zelenskyy expecting results next week.