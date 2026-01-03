Zelenskyy announces rotation of security chiefs. But Syrsky remains

The President has announced the rotation of all leaders in the security and defense sector. He says the changes are dictated by the need to be ready for defense

Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Photo: OP

In January, large-scale rotations of all leaders in the security and defense sector will take place. This was announced by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said during the briefing with journalists.

"Some of them were there for a very long time. There are different reasons... I think that everyone will remain in different positions, but there will definitely be replacements, and there will definitely be rotations of everyone. I have talked about this," he said.

He also announced that after the defense sector is rebooted, the Armed Forces of Ukraine will be next in line. At the same time, according to the head of state, the Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi remains in his position.

The Head of State also commented on the rumors about the possible dismissal of the SBU chief Vasyl Malyuk. "I respect everyone. I will do the rotations that I have decided to do," he said.

Zelenskyy explained that the personnel changes he initiated in the government and other institutions were dictated by the need to be prepared to defend themselves in case Russia blocks diplomatic efforts.

"Our country has two paths. The peaceful diplomatic way is number one for me personally. We want to end the war... We are very close to the result, but at some point, if Russia blocks all this, if our partners do not force Russia to stop the war, there will be another way – to defend ourselves," he said.

If the struggle has to continue, fresh forces will be needed, the head of state said. "That is why I am going for a parallel reboot of all structures, just in case," Zelensky emphasized.

Earlier, the President said he counted on the support of the Verkhovna Rada candidates minister of Defense Denys Shmyhal to the post of Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Energy.

january 2, Zelensky suggested to Fedorov to become the Minister of Defense.